Russia, Venezuela Agree to Boost Military Cooperation to Protect Peace - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia and Venezuela have reviewed plans for cooperation in the military sphere and agreed to boost it to protect peace and sovereignty in the South American country, President Nicolas Maduro said after a meeting with Russia's government delegation.

"We have reviewed military cooperation (with Russia) and approved the direction for powerful military cooperation between Russia and Venezuela to protect peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Maduro said during a joint speech in Caracas with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.