UrduPoint.com

Russia, Venezuela Can Work Jointly On Organizing Infrastructure For Tourism - Novak

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Russia, Venezuela Can Work Jointly on Organizing Infrastructure for Tourism - Novak

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) A promising area of cooperation for Russia and Venezuela is the organization of tourism infrastructure in Venezuelan resorts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We also consider the organization of hotel and other tourist infrastructure in Venezuelan resorts to be a promising area," Novak said at a meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission.

He said that an important event for the development of cooperation in tourism was the organization of direct flights between Moscow and Caracas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Hotel Caracas Venezuela Event

Recent Stories

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

7 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

7 hours ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

7 hours ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

7 hours ago
 CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' ai ..

CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' aimed in reforming education sec ..

7 hours ago
 Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years ..

Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Insulting Offic ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.