Russia, Venezuela Can Work Jointly on Organizing Infrastructure for Tourism - Novak

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) A promising area of cooperation for Russia and Venezuela is the organization of tourism infrastructure in Venezuelan resorts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We also consider the organization of hotel and other tourist infrastructure in Venezuelan resorts to be a promising area," Novak said at a meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission.

He said that an important event for the development of cooperation in tourism was the organization of direct flights between Moscow and Caracas.