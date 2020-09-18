Russia, Venezuela, China Urge to Stop Belarus Debates at UN Rights Council Over Breaches

Russia, Belarus, China, and Venezuela said Friday that the procedures of the UN Council on Human Rights were sidestepped in the urgent debates on Belarus and urged to stop the discussion

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia, Belarus, China, and Venezuela said Friday that the procedures of the UN Council on Human Rights were sidestepped in the urgent debates on Belarus and urged to stop the discussion.

The debates began on the sidelines of the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council after a request from Germany, which was filed on September 11.

According to the rules, the urgent debates do not include representatives of the Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights. However, a statement was read on behalf of the high commissioner. In addition, a special rapporteur made a statement on human rights in Belarus.