Russia-Venezuela Commission Discussing Wide Range of Issues - Ambassador

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian-Venezuelan high-level intergovernmental commission is discussing a wide range of issues from economics to space, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

"The high-level intergovernmental commission (CIAN) is discussing a wide range of topics that are touched upon during the meetings, for example, energy, education, from cooperation in tourism to the use of space for peaceful purposes," the ambassador said.

Representatives of Russia and Venezuela on Tuesday held five technical meetings in the CIAN framework. Delegations from both countries met at the Venezuelan Oil Ministry. The meetings were held within the framework of trade and economic, transport and industrial, pharmaceutical and scientific, financial and credit, as well as military and technical commissions.