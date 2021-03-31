UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Venezuela Commission Discussing Wide Range Of Issues - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Russia-Venezuela Commission Discussing Wide Range of Issues - Ambassador

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian-Venezuelan high-level intergovernmental commission is discussing a wide range of issues from economics to space, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

"The high-level intergovernmental commission (CIAN) is discussing a wide range of topics that are touched upon during the meetings, for example, energy, education, from cooperation in tourism to the use of space for peaceful purposes," the ambassador said.

Representatives of Russia and Venezuela on Tuesday held five technical meetings in the CIAN framework. Delegations from both countries met at the Venezuelan Oil Ministry. The meetings were held within the framework of trade and economic, transport and industrial, pharmaceutical and scientific, financial and credit, as well as military and technical commissions.

Related Topics

Education Russia Oil Venezuela From

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

10 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

8 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

8 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

8 hours ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

8 hours ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.