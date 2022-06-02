Russia, Venezuela Discuss Cooperation in Education - Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES/CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said he had a meeting with a local foundation involved in the development of university education and discussed possible joint projects.

"During a fruitful meeting at our embassy with President Kennedy Morales of the Fundayacucho (Foundation of the Grand Marshal Ayacucho of Venezuela), we discussed the development of cooperation in education, the provision of scholarships and student exchange," the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

In May, Melik-Bagdasarov met with the Venezuelan minister of education to review educational projects.