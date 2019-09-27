Russia, Venezuela Discuss Investment in Mining, Food Products Industry - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A Venezuelan delegation discussed investment in the Latin American country's mining and food products industries with Russia's leadership during its official visit to Moscow, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who led the group of officials, said.

"We discussed all the issues concerning investment to unlock opportunities for the involvement of the Russian capital and technologies in projects to develop Venezuela in various areas - gold, aluminum, coal, nickel and food products industry," Maduro said in a speech, aired live on his Twitter upon his landing in the Caracas airport on Thursday.

Maduro added that during his recent visit to Russia, Caracas and Moscow had agreed upon a new road map of cooperation in economic and industry, as well as the transfer of technologies and new investments in the Latin American country, which would help it grow and recover, Maduro emphasized.

On Wednesday, Maduro held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has said that Maduro and Putin had discussed the "continued" defense industry cooperation.

Moscow has been providing support to Caracas in various areas amid instability in the Latin American country.