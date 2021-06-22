UrduPoint.com
Russia, Venezuela Discuss New Arms Supplies - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Moscow and Caracas are discussing deliveries of arms to the South American country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As for whether Russia is ready to continue to provide assistance to Venezuela, including in the field of strengthening defense capabilities, we are not only ready, we have never stopped it.

The Venezuelan military has been supplied with Russian systems of military products, our specialists work there, who, in accordance with the contract, regularly carry out the necessary measures to maintain this equipment," Lavrov said after a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza.

"And yes, we are continuing negotiations on the supply of new batches of one or another type of weapon in accordance with the wishes that our Venezuelan friends convey to us based on their assessment of the needs of their armed and security forces," Lavrov added.

