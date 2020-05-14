UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Venezuela Discussing Launching Direct Flights - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Russia, Venezuela Discussing Launching Direct Flights - Russian Ambassador

Russia and Venezuela are discussing direct flights between the countries, possibly using them partly for export logistics to reduce flight costs, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russia and Venezuela are discussing direct flights between the countries, possibly using them partly for export logistics to reduce flight costs, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

The diplomat has recently discussed the commercial potential of the direct flights with Venezuelan Tourism Minister Felix Plasencia.

"Clearly, the passenger traffic will not allow the flights to cover the costs, so why not load the planes with Venezuelan exports? It is not just amazing Caribbean rum, chocolate and cigars, this could also be amazing avocados, giant, no chemicals (so there is no point in using ships they will not last)," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Venezuela

Recent Stories

Johnson Cautions Rapid Easing of COVID-19 Lockdown ..

5 minutes ago

ADAFSA warns public against spreading food rumours

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccine Test by US, UK Scientists Success ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Airports CEO speaks out on post-COVID-19 rec ..

46 minutes ago

IFJ Calls on Yemeni Government to Find Abducted Jo ..

6 minutes ago

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Near 36 Million - Labo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.