Russia, Venezuela Discussing Launching Direct Flights - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and Venezuela are discussing direct flights between the countries, possibly using them partly for export logistics to reduce flight costs, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russia and Venezuela are discussing direct flights between the countries, possibly using them partly for export logistics to reduce flight costs, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

The diplomat has recently discussed the commercial potential of the direct flights with Venezuelan Tourism Minister Felix Plasencia.

"Clearly, the passenger traffic will not allow the flights to cover the costs, so why not load the planes with Venezuelan exports? It is not just amazing Caribbean rum, chocolate and cigars, this could also be amazing avocados, giant, no chemicals (so there is no point in using ships they will not last)," the diplomat said.