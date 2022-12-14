Russia-Venezuela Intergovernmental Commission to Meet on Wednesday

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) A meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation will be held in Caracas on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will co-chair the commission from Russia.

Venezuela is represented by Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami.

Major projects are being implemented in the development of energy resources in Venezuela with the participation of Russian companies. A significant potential exists in geological exploration and subsoil use, in industrial cooperation. Joint projects in the field of pharmaceuticals, information technology, nuclear medicine, and peaceful space are being discussed.