Russia-Venezuela Intergov't Commission To Convene In Moscow In 2021 Second Half - Co-Chair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russia-Venezuela Intergov't Commission to Convene in Moscow in 2021 Second Half - Co-Chair

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The next meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan high-level intergovernmental commission will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow in the second half of the year, Venezuelan co-chair Tareck Aissami said on Wednesday.

"We agreed to hold the XV session of the high-level intergovernmental commission in the second half of the year in Moscow.

We will conduct preparations jointly with working groups to guarantee success," Aissami said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov arrived in Caracas on Tuesday for his first visit in 1.5 years to take part in the meeting of the commission and also to hold talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan leader said earlier on Wednesday that 12 bilateral documents covering financial, energy, military, healthcare and food cooperation were signed.

More Stories From World

