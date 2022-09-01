UrduPoint.com

Russia-Venezuela Parliamentary Friendship Group Launched In Venezuelan National Assembly

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Russia-Venezuela Parliamentary Friendship Group Launched in Venezuelan National Assembly

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Russia-Venezuela parliamentary friendship group has been launched in the National Assembly of Venezuela, its first meeting was held on Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Caracas said in a statement.

"On August 31, the National Assembly of Venezuela hosted the inaugural meeting of the Russia-Venezuela parliamentary friendship group," the embassy said.

"In a solemn atmosphere in the presence of the Russian ambassador to Venezuela, the head of the legislative body of the Republic, the chairman of the friendship group, Jorge Rodriguez, as well as its lawmakers, took an oath to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation between our countries in the spirit of strategic partnership," it said.

