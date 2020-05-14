UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Venezuela Preparing Video Conference Of Intergovernmental Commission - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:53 PM

Russia, Venezuela Preparing Video Conference of Intergovernmental Commission - Ambassador

Russia and Venezuela are preparing a high-level meeting of the intergovernmental commission, to possibly be held in video conferencing format, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russia and Venezuela are preparing a high-level meeting of the intergovernmental commission, to possibly be held in video conferencing format, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The main mechanism for implementing bilateral projects is the high-level intergovernmental Russian-Venezuelan commission. We are preparing its 15th meeting at the moment. It is possible that it will be held via video conference, as is customary now," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

According to the diplomat, the meeting is being prepared by sub-commissions represented by working groups each responsible for their respective ministry.

"We will not wait for the coronavirus to recede and we will continue to work on joint projects with our Venezuelan friends," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The ambassador said that the meeting's date was not set yet.

After visiting Venezuela in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the meeting of the high-level commission on bilateral trade cooperation would take place in May.

Related Topics

Russia Venezuela February May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European Lawmakers Call for Sanctions Against Hung ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory admin slaps Rs 2.9 mln ..

3 minutes ago

Iran warns of virus cluster spread, says 71 more d ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo Calls on China to Stop Attempts to Steal CO ..

3 minutes ago

Landslide kills three women in Tehsil Mamoond

7 minutes ago

India destines to lose war in Kashmir: AJK Preside ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.