Russia, Venezuela Preparing Video Conference of Intergovernmental Commission - Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russia and Venezuela are preparing a high-level meeting of the intergovernmental commission, to possibly be held in video conferencing format, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The main mechanism for implementing bilateral projects is the high-level intergovernmental Russian-Venezuelan commission. We are preparing its 15th meeting at the moment. It is possible that it will be held via video conference, as is customary now," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

According to the diplomat, the meeting is being prepared by sub-commissions represented by working groups each responsible for their respective ministry.

"We will not wait for the coronavirus to recede and we will continue to work on joint projects with our Venezuelan friends," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The ambassador said that the meeting's date was not set yet.

After visiting Venezuela in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the meeting of the high-level commission on bilateral trade cooperation would take place in May.