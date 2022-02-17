UrduPoint.com

Russia, Venezuela Set To Expand Joint Projects - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Russia, Venezuela Set to Expand Joint Projects - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia and Venezuela intend to explore prospects for new joint projects and fulfill those already in progress, as well as boost trade, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday at a meeting with the Venezuelan vice-president for economic issues, Tareck El Aissami.

"It is encouraging that the bilateral trade increased by almost 50% last year compared with 2020," Borisov said.

The Russian official noted that the leaders of the two countries reaffirmed the strategic nature of bilateral relations during the latest phone call on January 20. The presidents also noted positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation and drew up objectives for further bilateral cooperation, Borisov recalled.

"Venezuela is a strategic partner of Russia in Latin America and in the world as a whole. We highly appreciate the allied nature of our international coordination and the trusted political dialogue.

In the context of the current increasing tensions in the world, the coordination of Russian-Venezuelan cooperation is of particular importance," Borisov said, adding that "the bilateral agreements reached on paper are now to be put into practice."

Russia will also continue to provide Venezuela with assistance in tackling the pandemic, Borisov said, specifying that 7.2 million of Sputnik V vaccine doses have been delivered to the Latin American country so far.

"We see that despite the pressure of sanctions by the United States and its allies, the leadership of Venezuela managed to restore full economic activity, ensure a progressive increase in oil production, and redirect the economy to sustainable development," Borisov said.

Currently, there are 20 cooperation agreements between the countries and both Russia and Venezuela are members of the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers. Russian-Venezuelan relations are based heavily on energy projects.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Oil Progress Alliance United States Venezuela January 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

1 hour ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

24 minutes ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

24 minutes ago
 How world's most precise clock could transform fun ..

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

24 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve lif ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh ..

24 minutes ago
 UK to offer Covid vaccine to all children aged 5-1 ..

UK to offer Covid vaccine to all children aged 5-11

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>