Russia, Venezuela Signed 12 Documents in Military, Financial, Energy Spheres - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russia and Venezuela, following a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Caracas, signed 12 documents in various spheres, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov visited Caracas on March 30, where he held a meeting of the intergovernmental commission, and also met with Maduro.

On the Russian side, the high-level delegation included representatives of the leadership of ministries and departments in charge of projects within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

"Twelve documents were signed on cooperation in the financial, energy, military spheres, in the sphere of health care and food, in the sphere of guaranteeing medicines and vaccines for Venezuela," Maduro said.