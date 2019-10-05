Russia, Venezuela Taking Cooperation to New Level Amid US Sanctions - Borisov

Russia and Venezuela are taking their relationship to a new level in the context of US sanctions against Caracas, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Saturday

"The talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro in Moscow on September 25 made it possible to conceptually discuss the directions of multifaceted constructive cooperation between Russia and Venezuela as strategic partners and allies," Borisov said in Caracas.

According to the official, Maduro's visit to Russia became a signal for the international community.

"I believe that American unilateral measures provide Russia with a unique opportunity to build our cooperation [with Venezuela] on a fundamentally new basis," Borisov noted.