Russia, Venezuela to Hold Intergovernmental Commission Meeting in May - Lavrov

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A Russian-Venezuelan commission on trade and economic cooperation will convene in May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced in Caracas on Friday.

"All aspects of our material and practical cooperation will be reviewed at the session of the high-level commission on trade and economic cooperation, which is scheduled for May this year," Lavrov said in a press statement.

The Russian diplomat is in Venezuela where he met with President Nicolas Maduro as well as his counterpart and the executive vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, who confirmed that the committee would assemble later this year.