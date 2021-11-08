Russia, Venezuela to Start Regular Flights to Margarita Island on Tuesday - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Russia and Venezuela will begin regular flights between the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg and Margarita Island starting Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Starting tomorrow, our airlines will operate regular flights between Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg on one side and Margarita Island on the other," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart, Felix Plasencia.

The top diplomat said that the sides have ambitious plans, such as cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space, as well as in transport, logistics, oil and gas, tourism.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the meeting also discussed military and technical cooperation.

In May, Venezuelan Tourism Minister Ali Ernesto Padron Paredes told Sputnik he was hoping to ensure strong tourism ties between Russia and Venezuela in 2-3 years, following the launch of the direct air route.

Located in the Caribbean Sea, Venezuela's Margarita Island is a popular tourist destination.