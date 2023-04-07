Close
Russia-Venezuela Trade May Grow To $300Mln Per Month - Commerce Chamber Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Russia-Venezuela Trade May Grow to $300Mln Per Month - Commerce Chamber Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Trade between Russia and Venezuela is projected to rise to $300 million per month, excluding oil sales, with the launch of a direct transport corridor, Roman Frolenko, the head of the Russian-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce, told Sputnik.

The two countries seek to launch a direct transport corridor in the near future, the commerce chamber head, adding that they have worked out options for routes from three Russian ports ” Sevastopol, St. Petersburg and Novorossiysk.

"We calculated that trade could be somewhere in the range of $300 million per month, this is without oil," Frolenko said when asked how many times can trade turnover increase with the launch of this corridor and the solution of all logistical problems.

Late last year, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria told Sputnik that trade between the countries had been complicated due to the sanctions imposed by Western countries, but had not become impossible. The parties are already finding ways to continue cooperation, he added.

