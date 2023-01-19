MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Moscow is verifying media reports about Israel's alleged arms supplies to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday, adding that not all media reports should be trusted.

US media reported on Wednesday that Washington had transferred US munitions ” some of 300,000 155-millimeter shells ” stored in Israel for use in Ukraine and intend to move the remaining amount in the coming weeks.

"We are verifying this whole thing and will ask our Israeli colleagues via our channel to discuss this topic ... the truth is adjacent to half-truths and distortion of facts (in media)," Viktorov said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

Moscow pays great attention to all of Israel's security concerns, the ambassador said, adding that Russia counts on reciprocity in this regard from its Israeli partners.