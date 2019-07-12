UrduPoint.com


Russia Very Interested In Iranian Hi-Tech Products, Technologies - Business Council

Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Russian companies show great interest in importing Iranian hi-tech products and technologies and find them competitive against European ones in terms of price and quality, Chairman of the Russian-Iranian Business Council Vladimir Obydenov told Sputnik.

"There are many products in Iran that we need. The long period that they have been under the sanctions, their isolation enabled their developments. At today's forum we see that they have a very developed industry, many innovations in the area of IT, industry, oil refining, petroleum exploration. There are many new things that they have invented themselves and adopted," Obydenov said on the sidelines of the Iran-Russia Technology Business Forum in Moscow.

The official, in particular, specified that at the business forum even Rostec subsidiaries expressed interest in importing Iranian technologies.

"The Russian side is interested in many products and technologies, which can compete with European and Russians ones. The main difference is price - they [Iranian products and technologies] are cheaper ... We are considering supplies of medical equipment [from Iran]. The same products made in Germany are five times more expensive.

Or, anti-corrosion paint - its German analog is five times more expensive," Obydenov said.

At the same time, he noted that the interest was not one-sided as Iranian companies were interested in imports of Russian technologies at a time when European enterprises were scaling back their business with the sanctions-hit Islamic republic.

"Iran is very interested [in Russian technologies], because Europe is now closed for Iran. We, in Russia, have many technologies that can compete with European technologies. We are ready to supply it to Iran," Obydenov noted, declining, however, to specify what Russian companies were willing to cooperate with Iran at the risk if being exposed to US sanctions.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal with Iran and imposed several rounds of economic sanctions on Tehran. These measures target Iran's financial and banking sectors, oil and metal industries, trade, and weapons development, in addition to imposing travel bans and asset freezes. The most recent batch of restrictions hit the petrochemical industry on June 7 over Tehran's financial support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which Washington considers a terrorist organization.

