Russia Very Keen To Engage With US On Any Issues Of Mutual Interest - Deputy Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:34 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Moscow remains very keen to engage with Washington on any issues of mutual interests, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We are very keen to engage with the United States, as much as it serves the Russian interest of course, on any issues that are of mutual interest. Equal to equal and with facts on the table," Polyanskiy said.

