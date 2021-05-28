Russia Very Keen to Engage With US on Any Issues of Mutual Interest - Deputy Envoy to UN

Moscow remains very keen to engage with Washington on any issues of mutual interests, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a press briefing on Friday

"We are very keen to engage with the United States, as much as it serves the Russian interest of course, on any issues that are of mutual interest. Equal to equal and with facts on the table," Polyanskiy said.