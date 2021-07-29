Russia 'Very Worried' By Changing Situation in Afghanistan Amid US Pullout - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russia is worried by the drastically changing situation in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from that country, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"We are very much worried by the situation in Afghanistan. We see that it is changing drastically with the withdrawal of American and NATO troops," Polyanskiy said during a press conference. "We are very much worried of the implications of potential instability in Afghanistan to Central Asia, to our neighbors, which directly affects Russia."