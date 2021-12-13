UrduPoint.com

Russia Vetoes UN Resolution On Climate Change As Global Security Threat

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:24 PM

Russia vetoes UN resolution on climate change as global security threat

Russia on Monday vetoed a Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security challenges that was supported by a majority of UN member states

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Russia on Monday vetoed a Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security challenges that was supported by a majority of UN member states.

Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies."The text won support from 12 of the Council's 15 members, with India also voting against and China abstaining.

