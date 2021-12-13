Russia Vetoes UN Resolution On Climate Change As Global Security Threat
Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:24 PM
Russia on Monday vetoed a Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security challenges that was supported by a majority of UN member states
Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies."The text won support from 12 of the Council's 15 members, with India also voting against and China abstaining.