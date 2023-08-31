Open Menu

Russia Vetoes UN Resolution On Mali Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Russia on Wednesday vetoed an attempt to keep inside military-run Mali a team of UN experts who had charged that foreign forces -- a veiled reference to Moscow-linked Wagner mercenaries -- were involved in widespread abuses

Thirteen of the UN Security Council's 15 members backed a proposal that would have extended by one year targeted sanctions in Mali, which expire this week, and kept the experts in place.

But Russia exercised its veto power to block the proposal led by Mali's former colonial power France and the United Arab Emirates. China abstained.

Russia's ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, noted that the sanctions were first put in place in 2017 to support a peace agreement in the long-troubled Sahel country.

"It is fundamentally important that UN Security Council sanctions deal purely with that issue and not be used as a means of foreign influence on Mali, and that is something that the panel of experts of the Security Council has been involved in," he said.

Western powers accused Russia of retaliating after the panel spoke critically about actions by Malian forces and their "foreign security partners" -- a clear reference to Wagner.

A report submitted to the Security Council in August said violence against women "allegedly committed by the Malian Armed Forces and their foreign and local allies is systematic and organized." Sanctions without experts to monitor them would make the entire effort "ineffective," US envoy Robert Wood said.

"Russia seeks to eliminate the panel of experts' mandate to stifle publication of uncomfortable truths about Wagner's actions in Mali which require attention," Wood said.

"Too many people continue to suffer from the ongoing violence and due to Russia's actions, this Council has failed to renew some of the most important international initiatives for addressing this crisis," he added.

