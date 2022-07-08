Russia Vetoes UN Resolution to Extend Cross-Border Mechanism in Syria - Envoy

UrduPoint.com

Russia has vetoed the UN Security Council resolution drafted by Norway and Ireland to extend the cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Syria, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russia has vetoed the UN Security Council resolution drafted by Norway and Ireland to extend the cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Syria, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday.

"We regret that the efforts of the delegations of Ireland and Norway, the pen holders on the humanitarian dossier, didn't find the best way of resolving the issue," Polyanskiy said.

Polyanskiy pointed out that the resolution did not include Damascus' interests.

However, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that she refuses to let this outcome be "the end of the story."

"Because of today's vote, the Syrian people are at risk of receiving less aid, resulting in yet more suffering, and there will be less of the transparency that one council member claims to want," Thomas-Greenfield said.

