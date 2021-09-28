UrduPoint.com

Russia, Vietnam Agree To Boost Military Cooperation - Lavrov

Russia, Vietnam Agree to Boost Military Cooperation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Russia and Vietnam have agreed to strengthen military cooperation and prioritize joint projects in nuclear research, industry and infrastructure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We confirmed our intention to build up cooperation in military and technological spheres, in defense and security. We noted the importance of the construction of the Center for Nuclear Science and Technology in Vietnam, as well as the stable operation of the joint Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Center," Lavrov said at a joint press conference following his meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

The sides also agreed to prioritize large-scale joint projects in the areas of industrial production, infrastructure and transport, and stressed the need to launch an assembly line for the production of Russian vehicles in Vietnam "as soon as possible," according to the Russian top diplomat.

Bui Thanh Son is currently on an official visit to Russia ” the first country he is visiting as Vietnamese foreign minister. The five-day trip started on Friday.

