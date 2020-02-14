Russia-Vietnam Defense Cooperation Commission to Convene in Moscow in 2020 - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The next meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission for defense cooperation will be held in Moscow later this year, while the exact date is yet to be determined, Russian Ambassador to Hanoi Konstantin Vnukov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The next meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission for defense cooperation will be held in Moscow later this year, while the exact date is yet to be determined, Russian Ambassador to Hanoi Konstantin Vnukov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Last November, the dialogue at the session of the intergovernmental commission we have a separate intergovernmental commission for defense cooperation was very fruitful. We have, in fact, discussed all the major questions, and it has been agreed that the next meeting will be held this year in Moscow. As for the exact date, it is being discussed," Vnukov said.

The ambassador noted that defense cooperation was a key area of the Russian-Vietnamese strategic partnership, with Moscow and Hanoi working together for the sake of regional peace and stability, always in compliance with the international law.

Vnukov announced that Russia and Vietnam would hold several important meetings and events related to their military dialogue later in 2020.

The ambassador also praised as highly efficient the talks conducted during the Vietnamese Defense Ministry's recent visit to Russia, held last week. He said important agreements had been reached.