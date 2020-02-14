UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Vietnam Defense Cooperation Commission To Convene In Moscow In 2020 - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:04 PM

Russia-Vietnam Defense Cooperation Commission to Convene in Moscow in 2020 - Official

The next meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission for defense cooperation will be held in Moscow later this year, while the exact date is yet to be determined, Russian Ambassador to Hanoi Konstantin Vnukov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The next meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission for defense cooperation will be held in Moscow later this year, while the exact date is yet to be determined, Russian Ambassador to Hanoi Konstantin Vnukov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Last November, the dialogue at the session of the intergovernmental commission we have a separate intergovernmental commission for defense cooperation was very fruitful. We have, in fact, discussed all the major questions, and it has been agreed that the next meeting will be held this year in Moscow. As for the exact date, it is being discussed," Vnukov said.

The ambassador noted that defense cooperation was a key area of the Russian-Vietnamese strategic partnership, with Moscow and Hanoi working together for the sake of regional peace and stability, always in compliance with the international law.

Vnukov announced that Russia and Vietnam would hold several important meetings and events related to their military dialogue later in 2020.

The ambassador also praised as highly efficient the talks conducted during the Vietnamese Defense Ministry's recent visit to Russia, held last week. He said important agreements had been reached.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Hanoi Vietnam November 2020 All

Recent Stories

Israel Defense Forces Refuse to Comment on Media R ..

1 minute ago

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Visit Russia ..

1 minute ago

Over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis claim that they are a ..

24 minutes ago

ASEAN, Russia Studying Idea to Hold Joint Navy Dri ..

25 minutes ago

Malaysia assures steadfast support on Kashmir: AJK ..

27 minutes ago

Child dies of dog biting in Multan

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.