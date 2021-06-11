Russia, Vietnam Determined to Boost Military Cooperation - Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Russia and Vietnam are committed to enhancing the military cooperation between the countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"I look forward to further close and trusting cooperation between our defense ministries. We attach great importance to military cooperation. We are determined to continue to strengthen the entire range of bilateral ties relying on the understanding, respect and trust that have developed between our countries," Shoigu said during an online conference with Vietnam's Chief of General Staff Phan Van Giang.

The minister noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Russian-Vietnamese strategic partnership.

"Despite the ongoing [COVID-19] restrictions, we maintain a political dialogue at all levels. Our meeting today is proof of this. We are open for a substantive conversation on the development of mutually beneficial cooperation," Shoigu said.

He further stressed that the coordination of joint actions within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would continue.

Phan Van, in turn, confirmed Vietnam's commitment to strengthening the cooperation with Russia.