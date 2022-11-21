UrduPoint.com

Russia, Vietnam Discuss Global Issues, Including In Asia-Pacific Region, Ukraine - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Russia, Vietnam Discuss Global Issues, Including in Asia-Pacific Region, Ukraine - Moscow

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Minister of Public Security of Vietnam To Lam discussed the situation in the world, including in the Asia-Pacific region and the issues related to Ukraine, the Russian Security Council said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Minister of Public Security of Vietnam To Lam discussed the situation in the world, including in the Asia-Pacific region and the issues related to Ukraine, the Russian Security Council said on Monday.

"Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Minister of Public Security of Vietnam To Lam held Russian-Vietnamese security consultations in Moscow. There was also an exchange of views on the situation in the world, including in the Asia-Pacific region and in Ukraine," the statement said.

The counterparts also discussed bilateral cooperation between law enforcement agencies and special services. Both sides agreed that cooperation on security issues is one of the foundations of Russian-Vietnamese strategic partnership.

