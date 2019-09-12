UrduPoint.com
Russia, Vietnam Discuss Prospects For Military Cooperation - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

Russia, Vietnam Discuss Prospects for Military Cooperation - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Representatives of Russian and Vietnamese defense ministries discussed the development of bilateral cooperation and approved the contacts schedule for the next year, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The parties discussed the prospects for the development of military cooperation between Russia and Vietnam and agreed on a plan of bilateral contacts between the ministries for 2020," the statement read.

It is the third meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese Working Group responsible for international military cooperation.

According to the statement, the talks were held in a friendly and warm atmosphere.

More Stories From World

