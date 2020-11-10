Russia, Vietnam Hope to Hold Security Talks in 2021 - Security Council

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held telephone talks with Vietnamese Minister of Public Security To Lam, discussing Russian-Vietnamese security cooperation issues, the Russian Security Council's press service said on Tuesday.

The parties paid attention to the plans for bilateral cooperation between law enforcement agencies, special services and the judicial bodies. In addition, they discussed the epidemiological situation in the world, as well as in Russia and Vietnam.

"The speakers expressed hope that the epidemiological situation will make it possible to hold full-scale inter-agency security consultations in the first half of 2021," the press service reported.

The previous meeting between Nikolai Patrushev and To Lam was held in June 2019 in Ufa on the eve of the Х International meeting of high-ranking officials responsible for security matters. At that time, the interlocutors paid special attention to the military and defense industry cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi, cooperation in the sphere of information security and prospects of joint economic projects.