UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Vietnam Hope To Hold Security Talks In 2021 - Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:45 PM

Russia, Vietnam Hope to Hold Security Talks in 2021 - Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held telephone talks with Vietnamese Minister of Public Security To Lam, discussing Russian-Vietnamese security cooperation issues, the Russian Security Council's press service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held telephone talks with Vietnamese Minister of Public Security To Lam, discussing Russian-Vietnamese security cooperation issues, the Russian Security Council's press service said on Tuesday.

The parties paid attention to the plans for bilateral cooperation between law enforcement agencies, special services and the judicial bodies. In addition, they discussed the epidemiological situation in the world, as well as in Russia and Vietnam.

"The speakers expressed hope that the epidemiological situation will make it possible to hold full-scale inter-agency security consultations in the first half of 2021," the press service reported.

The previous meeting between Nikolai Patrushev and To Lam was held in June 2019 in Ufa on the eve of the Х International meeting of high-ranking officials responsible for security matters. At that time, the interlocutors paid special attention to the military and defense industry cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi, cooperation in the sphere of information security and prospects of joint economic projects.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Ufa Hanoi Vietnam June 2019 Industry

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches first edition of UAE T ..

1 minute ago

PGGA demands release of funds for mobilization

40 seconds ago

Seminar on 'Road Safety Awareness' held

42 seconds ago

Food Security is a top priority of PTI Gov: Chief ..

43 seconds ago

LUMHS suspends academic activities for three weeks ..

46 seconds ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to form court ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.