UrduPoint.com

Russia, Vietnam To Discuss Export Of Su-30 Fighters, Trainer Aircraft - Defense Official

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Russia, Vietnam to Discuss Export of Su-30 Fighters, Trainer Aircraft - Defense Official

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Moscow and Hanoi will launch negotiations on the export of the Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighters and the Yakovlev Yak-152 trainer planes to Vietnam when the COVID-19 situation improves, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said on Saturday.

"Vietnam is also interested in the Sukhoi Su-30 fighters and the Yakovlev Yak-152 trainer planes. We plan to intensify the dialog with the Vietnamese side on these issues after the COVID-19 situation gets better," Shugayev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

The Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft is a two-seat supermaneuverable fighter aircraft designed for air-to-air and air-to-surface interdiction missions. The Yakovlev Yak-152 trainer aircraft was developed for practicing piloting techniques and navigation basics; the first flight was carried out in September 2016.

The 6th session of the EEF is taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. The forum is an annual international event for developing business partnerships and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Vladivostok Hanoi Vietnam September 2016 Media Event From

Recent Stories

Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel wants to become Irish

Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel wants to become Irish

22 minutes ago
 Data security concerns after Indonesian president ..

Data security concerns after Indonesian president vaccine certificate leak

22 minutes ago
 Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

24 minutes ago
 Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

24 minutes ago
 41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

24 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain- ..

South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-hit ODI

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.