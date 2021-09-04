Russia, Vietnam to Discuss Export of Su-30 Fighters, Trainer Aircraft - Defense Official

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Moscow and Hanoi will launch negotiations on the export of the Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighters and the Yakovlev Yak-152 trainer planes to Vietnam when the COVID-19 situation improves, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said on Saturday.

"Vietnam is also interested in the Sukhoi Su-30 fighters and the Yakovlev Yak-152 trainer planes. We plan to intensify the dialog with the Vietnamese side on these issues after the COVID-19 situation gets better," Shugayev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

The Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft is a two-seat supermaneuverable fighter aircraft designed for air-to-air and air-to-surface interdiction missions. The Yakovlev Yak-152 trainer aircraft was developed for practicing piloting techniques and navigation basics; the first flight was carried out in September 2016.

The 6th session of the EEF is taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. The forum is an annual international event for developing business partnerships and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.