UrduPoint.com

Russia, Vietnam To Sign Economic Agreements - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 04:06 PM

Russia, Vietnam to Sign Economic Agreements - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a package of economic agreements, including in the energy sector, will be signed during the visit of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a package of economic agreements, including in the energy sector, will be signed during the visit of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Russia.

"A substantial package of documents will be signed providing for the implementation of large joint projects, including in the oil and gas industry," Putin told foreign diplomats.

Nguyen is currently visiting Russia and already held a meeting with Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Visit Vladimir Putin Gas Industry

Recent Stories

Power sector circular debt jumps to Rs2.5 trillion ..

Power sector circular debt jumps to Rs2.5 trillion: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko to Visit Crimea Together at Righ ..

Putin, Lukashenko to Visit Crimea Together at Right Moment - Kremlin

17 minutes ago
 Putin-Erdogan Phone Talks Under Preparation, Likel ..

Putin-Erdogan Phone Talks Under Preparation, Likely to Be Held on Friday - Kreml ..

17 minutes ago
 UK Announces New Action Plan to End HIV Infections ..

UK Announces New Action Plan to End HIV Infections, Deaths by 2030

17 minutes ago
 If Erdogan Influences Kiev Towards Conflict Resolu ..

If Erdogan Influences Kiev Towards Conflict Resolution it Can Be Welcomed - Krem ..

17 minutes ago
 Three Russian Planes With 214 People Aboard Depart ..

Three Russian Planes With 214 People Aboard Depart From Afghanistan - Defense Mi ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.