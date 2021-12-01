Russia, Vietnam to Sign Economic Agreements - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a package of economic agreements, including in the energy sector, will be signed during the visit of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Russia.

"A substantial package of documents will be signed providing for the implementation of large joint projects, including in the oil and gas industry," Putin told foreign diplomats.

Nguyen is currently visiting Russia and already held a meeting with Putin.