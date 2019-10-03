Russia Views Afghanistan Presidential Election as Positive - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Moscow positively assesses the situation around the presidential election in Afghanistan , but notes extremely low turnout, technical difficulties and frequent violations of electoral procedures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We positively assess the the presidential election in Afghanistan on September 28, despite the tense military-political situation and the existence of terrorist threats. Fortunately, the current voting was accompanied by fewer victims than the parliamentary elections of 2018," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

"Nevertheless, we have to note the extremely low voter turnout, technical difficulties, including interruptions in communications in the northern and northeastern provinces of the country, as well as a large number of complaints about the operation of biometric equipment, ballot fraud and so on and so forth," Zakharova stressed.

She added that Russia hopes the vote count will be as honest and transparent as possible.