Russia Views Idea Of Biden-Putin Summit 'positively': Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:04 AM

Russia views idea of Biden-Putin summit 'positively': ministry

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia said Friday it viewed the White House's idea of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden "positively" despite rising tensions and tit-for-tat sanctions between the two countries.

"We have heard the declaration from President J. Biden on his interest in stable, constructive and predictable relations with Russia, in particular on the holding of a Russian-American summit," the foreign ministry said, adding that the proposal "was viewed positively and is currently under consideration".

