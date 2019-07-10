Russia Views India as Top Source of Inbound Tourism - Tourism Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia views India as a priority source of inbound tourism and hopes to receive more Indian tourists, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Russiatourism) told reporters on Wednesday

"About 86,000 tourists arrive in Russia from India [every year]. A bit more - less than 200,000 people - travel from Russia to India. At the same time, the potential is huge as India is now one of the fastest growing markets in the world. We see a huge tourist potential in India in terms of incoming tourism and view it as one of the priority markets," Zarina Doguzova said on the sidelines of the second Russia-India Strategic Economic Dialogue that started in New Delhi on Tuesday.

She pointed to the need to increase the number of flights between Russia and India as well as boost Russia's information presence in India.

"We spoke to our various colleagues, and Indians in general do not understand why they should come to Russia, except for visiting Moscow and the Kremlin. They also know St. Petersburg but nothing more," Doguzova added.

She vowed to discuss with Indian partners the prospects for opening direct flights between the Russian cities of Novosibirsk and Vladivostok, and the Indian cities of New Delhi and Mumbai.