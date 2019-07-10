UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Views India As Top Source Of Inbound Tourism - Tourism Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

Russia Views India as Top Source of Inbound Tourism - Tourism Agency

Russia views India as a priority source of inbound tourism and hopes to receive more Indian tourists, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Russiatourism) told reporters on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russia views India as a priority source of inbound tourism and hopes to receive more Indian tourists, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Russiatourism) told reporters on Wednesday.

"About 86,000 tourists arrive in Russia from India [every year]. A bit more - less than 200,000 people - travel from Russia to India. At the same time, the potential is huge as India is now one of the fastest growing markets in the world. We see a huge tourist potential in India in terms of incoming tourism and view it as one of the priority markets," Zarina Doguzova said on the sidelines of the second Russia-India Strategic Economic Dialogue that started in New Delhi on Tuesday.

She pointed to the need to increase the number of flights between Russia and India as well as boost Russia's information presence in India.

"We spoke to our various colleagues, and Indians in general do not understand why they should come to Russia, except for visiting Moscow and the Kremlin. They also know St. Petersburg but nothing more," Doguzova added.

She vowed to discuss with Indian partners the prospects for opening direct flights between the Russian cities of Novosibirsk and Vladivostok, and the Indian cities of New Delhi and Mumbai.

Related Topics

India Mumbai World Moscow Russia New Delhi Novosibirsk Vladivostok St. Petersburg Same Market From

Recent Stories

Hammad Azhar allocated Economic Affairs Division p ..

19 seconds ago

Russia detains Crimean Tatars for Red Square prote ..

21 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar message ..

24 seconds ago

Germany's Merkel Says Feeling Fine After Bout of S ..

26 seconds ago

German Cabinet Refuses to Go Into Detail About Mer ..

9 minutes ago

Seven private schools sealed for collecting vacati ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.