Russia Views Latest US Missile Test as Risk to Global Security System - Lavrov

The recent US cruise missile test with the use of a Mark 41 launcher, which violated provisions of the collapsed Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, poses a risk to the global security structure and may result in a new arms race, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas

On Monday, the Pentagon said it had conducted on August 18 a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers (310 miles). A day later, Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Carver told Sputnik that the test had used a Mark 41 launcher.

"We have been saying for many years [since] the United States decided to deploy these systems as part of developing the missile defense system in Europe that the Mark 41 could be used not only for launching countermissiles but also combat cruise missiles, and pointed out that this would be a direct violation of the INF Treaty. Two days ago, a weapon, banned under the INF Treaty, was tested with the use of this system. These systems have been deployed in Romania for years," Lavrov said.

"That is why we are considering these developments as a risk of collapse of the strategic stability architecture that may lead to a new dangerous stage of the arms race," the minister added.