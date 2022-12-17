UrduPoint.com

Russia Views Moldova's Move To Revoke Licenses Of Russian-Language Channels As Censorship

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Russia Views Moldova's Move to Revoke Licenses of Russian-Language Channels as Censorship

Moscow qualifies Chisinau's decision to revoke licenses of six Russian-language channels broadcasting in Moldova as political censorship and urges international organizations to assess these actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Moscow qualifies Chisinau's decision to revoke licenses of six Russian-language channels broadcasting in Moldova as political censorship and urges international organizations to assess these actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

On Friday, Moldovan authorities suspended the licenses of opposition and Russian-language channels Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, Orhei tv over allegations that they were inaccurately covering domestic affairs and the Ukraine conflict.

"We consider this ban an unprecedented act of political censorship, an affront to the principle of media pluralism, and a flagrant violation of the right to free access to information, to which the political leadership of the republic have regularly proclaimed their adherence," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow also views this act as a "cynical infringement on the rights of national minorities" given the impact the suspension would have on the Russian-speaking part of Moldovan population.

"We demand that the relevant international organizations give an appropriate assessment of what has happened and take all necessary measures to rectify this unacceptable situation," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Chisinau Moldova Media TV All Opposition

Recent Stories

World ensures migration as choice, not necessity: ..

World ensures migration as choice, not necessity: Antonio Guterres

17 seconds ago
 Custom Valuation Committee created in Faisalabad

Custom Valuation Committee created in Faisalabad

18 seconds ago
 Container truck overturns; catches fire on Motorwa ..

Container truck overturns; catches fire on Motorway

20 seconds ago
 New era to be started in Balochistan after Reko Di ..

New era to be started in Balochistan after Reko Diq agreement: Babar

8 minutes ago
 Pak envoy invites UAE businessmen to invest in tou ..

Pak envoy invites UAE businessmen to invest in tourism

8 minutes ago
 Protest-hit Iran arrests lawyer of detained journa ..

Protest-hit Iran arrests lawyer of detained journalists: report

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.