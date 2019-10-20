UrduPoint.com
Russia Views Settling Gazprom-Naftogaz Dispute As Basis For Partnership Since 2020 - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 01:10 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Russia believes that the reconciliation of the dispute between Gazprom gas giant and Ukraine's Naftogaz will become a basis for the bilateral gas cooperation since 2020 and expects Kiev's response to Moscow's initiative on an amicable agreement, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Sunday.

"We expect them [Ukraine] ... to study the issue and assess out initiative because we believe that this will really be a basis for normal relations in the future, starting from January 1, 2020.

[The reconciliation is needed] to continue the cooperation, work in line with the legislation, adopted in Ukraine. It is important here to settle all the disputable issues, otherwise it will be difficult to cooperate,' Novak said.

The minister added that Russia had not received any notifications from Ukraine yet.

Gazprom and Naftogaz have been entangled in litigation since June 2014, when Gazprom switched Ukraine to a prepayment scheme, citing its arrears in payments under the gas supply contract.

