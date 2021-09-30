Russia Voiced Concerns Over AUKUS to US as Violating Non-Proliferation Regime - Ryabkov

Russia expressed its concerns to Washington over the AUKUS deal as it might violate the non-proliferation regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva

"We also used today's meeting as an opportunity to bluntly convey to the US side our concerns about their new AUKUS high-tech partnership with the UK and Australia, which envisions the transfer of nuclear propulsion technology to Australia as part of the expected development of a series of nuclear submarines," Ryabkov said.

He noted that Moscow believes "such actions do not fit well with the non-proliferation regime, including the part related to providing assurance of non-diversion of nuclear material form peaceful to military activities."

Russia will also voice its concerns about the consequences of the AUKUS to Australia and the United Kingdom and will raise the topic with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Ryabkov added.