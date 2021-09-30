UrduPoint.com

Russia Voiced Concerns Over AUKUS To US As Violating Non-Proliferation Regime - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:28 PM

Russia Voiced Concerns Over AUKUS to US as Violating Non-Proliferation Regime - Ryabkov

Russia expressed its concerns to Washington over the AUKUS deal as it might violate the non-proliferation regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russia expressed its concerns to Washington over the AUKUS deal as it might violate the non-proliferation regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after Russian-US strategic stability talks in Geneva.

"We also used today's meeting as an opportunity to bluntly convey to the US side our concerns about their new AUKUS high-tech partnership with the UK and Australia, which envisions the transfer of nuclear propulsion technology to Australia as part of the expected development of a series of nuclear submarines," Ryabkov said.

He noted that Moscow believes "such actions do not fit well with the non-proliferation regime, including the part related to providing assurance of non-diversion of nuclear material form peaceful to military activities."

Russia will also voice its concerns about the consequences of the AUKUS to Australia and the United Kingdom and will raise the topic with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Geneva United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

32 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

1 hour ago
 Europe Does Not React to Russia's Proposal for Mor ..

Europe Does Not React to Russia's Proposal for Moratorium on Some Missiles - Rya ..

49 seconds ago
 Slovakia to Procure $2Bln Worth of Armored Vehicle ..

Slovakia to Procure $2Bln Worth of Armored Vehicles - Defense Ministry

51 seconds ago
 Corona positivity rate falls to 1.69 percent in Ra ..

Corona positivity rate falls to 1.69 percent in Rawalpindi

53 seconds ago
 Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, tries to fle ..

Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, tries to flee start of trial

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.