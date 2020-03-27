UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Vote On Constitution Amendments To Be Held Separately From September Elections- CEC

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:40 PM

Russia Vote on Constitution Amendments to Be Held Separately From September Elections- CEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The all-Russian vote on amendments to the national constitution will be held separately from the municipal elections, scheduled for September 13, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Ella Pamfilova, said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that the all-Russian vote should be postponed from April 22 to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some think that the all-Russian vote may be combined with the fall campaign, I mean September 13, the single voting day .

.. This is not possible, no combination is possible, because these campaigns are absolutely different by nature, they are regulated by absolutely different laws, and combing the campaigns would mean destroying both of them," Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting.

She added that the new date of the vote on the constitutional amendments would be chosen after normalization of the epidemiological situation.

On September 13, Russians will elect governors and members of legislative bodies.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Vladimir Putin April May September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung to shutter another Brazil plant over new c ..

8 minutes ago

Philippine armed forces chief tests positive for C ..

6 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: China bans foreigners, markets ..

8 minutes ago

S. Korea, Uzbekistan discuss launching joint study ..

6 minutes ago

Power supply of 35 MEPCO feeders restored

6 minutes ago

LHC allows bail to journalist Izhar ul Haq

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.