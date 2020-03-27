Russia Vote on Constitution Amendments to Be Held Separately From September Elections- CEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The all-Russian vote on amendments to the national constitution will be held separately from the municipal elections, scheduled for September 13, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Ella Pamfilova, said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that the all-Russian vote should be postponed from April 22 to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some think that the all-Russian vote may be combined with the fall campaign, I mean September 13, the single voting day .

.. This is not possible, no combination is possible, because these campaigns are absolutely different by nature, they are regulated by absolutely different laws, and combing the campaigns would mean destroying both of them," Pamfilova said at a CEC meeting.

She added that the new date of the vote on the constitutional amendments would be chosen after normalization of the epidemiological situation.

On September 13, Russians will elect governors and members of legislative bodies.