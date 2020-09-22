Russia Vows Non-Interference in UK Domestic Affairs Over Internal Market Bill Controversy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Moscow has no intention to get engaged in the domestic affairs of the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the possible collision of the UK Internal Market Bill with the Brexit agreement.

"We are not going to interfere with the internal affairs and the actions of the UK regime," Peskov told journalists, when asked if Moscow was following the vote on the bill in the UK and what it thinks of the possible violation of international law if the bill ends up passed into law.

The Internal Market Bill was introduced to the House of Commons on September 9 and immediately ran into controversy as the UK government admitted that, if passed, the legislation will break international law by overriding parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, which was concluded in October 2019 and signed three months later.

On September 15, the bill was passed by the House of Commons, thanks to the Conservative Party's majority, into the next stages of clearance through the UK parliament. At the same time, as many as 30 Conservatives lawmakers abstained from supporting the bill and two others voted against, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson endorsing it as the only way to ensure uninterrupted trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK after the Brexit transition period expires.