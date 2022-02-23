Russia Vows Response to 'Illegal' Canada Sanctions, Says Donbas Recognition Irreversible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russia will respond to "illegitimate" sanctions introduced by Ottawa and affirms that its decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics is irreversible, the Russian Embassy in Canada said on Wednesday.

"Unilateral sanctions against Russia imposed by the Government of Canada are illegitimate and illegal. Following the principle of reciprocity Russia will respond to this unfriendly gesture," statement said. "These sanctions will not influence the situation on the ground. Russia's recognition of the independence of the Peoples' Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is irreversible. Russia will always protect and safeguard the security, peace and prosperous future of their citizens."