UrduPoint.com

Russia Vows Response To Illegal Canada Sanctions, Says DPR, LPR Recognition 'Irreversible'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Russia Vows Response to Illegal Canada Sanctions, Says DPR, LPR Recognition 'Irreversible'

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Moscow will respond to Canada's "illegitimate and illegal" sanctions introduced against Russia and also affirms that its decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics is irreversible, the Russian Embassy in Ottawa said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The unilateral sanctions against Russia imposed by the government of Canada are illegitimate and illegal. Following the principle of reciprocity, Russia will respond to this unfriendly gesture," the statement said. "These sanctions will not influence the situation on the ground. Russia's recognition of the independence of the Peoples' Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is irreversible. Russia will always protect and safeguard the security, peace and prosperous future of their citizens."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will impose sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt and on lawmakers in response to Moscow recognizing the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said it is ludicrous to seek to punish by sanctions the elected members of the Russian Parliament who voted for the recognition of the two republics.

"This equals to taking punitive measures against the opinion of their Constituencies. This is something new in the international behavior of the Canadian liberal democracy," Stepanov said.

The Russian ambassador emphasized that the core issue continues to persists and has to do with the Western countries' inability to persuade Ukraine to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements.

"The current situation around Ukraine is the result of the Western failure to persuade the regime in Kiev to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures approved by the UN Security Council Resolution 2202 (2015) and mandatory for every member of the United Nations," Stepanov said. "For seven years the collective West, including Canada has been unable to do so and bears the full responsibility for the demise of the Minsk Accords."

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

Russia's decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Canada Democracy Minsk Ottawa Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence Justin Trudeau 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

52 minutes ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

3 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

3 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>