Russia Vows Response to Illegal Canada Sanctions, Says DPR, LPR Recognition 'Irreversible'

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Moscow will respond to Canada's "illegitimate and illegal" sanctions introduced against Russia and also affirms that its decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics is irreversible, the Russian Embassy in Ottawa said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The unilateral sanctions against Russia imposed by the government of Canada are illegitimate and illegal. Following the principle of reciprocity, Russia will respond to this unfriendly gesture," the statement said. "These sanctions will not influence the situation on the ground. Russia's recognition of the independence of the Peoples' Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is irreversible. Russia will always protect and safeguard the security, peace and prosperous future of their citizens."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will impose sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt and on lawmakers in response to Moscow recognizing the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said it is ludicrous to seek to punish by sanctions the elected members of the Russian Parliament who voted for the recognition of the two republics.

"This equals to taking punitive measures against the opinion of their Constituencies. This is something new in the international behavior of the Canadian liberal democracy," Stepanov said.

The Russian ambassador emphasized that the core issue continues to persists and has to do with the Western countries' inability to persuade Ukraine to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements.

"The current situation around Ukraine is the result of the Western failure to persuade the regime in Kiev to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures approved by the UN Security Council Resolution 2202 (2015) and mandatory for every member of the United Nations," Stepanov said. "For seven years the collective West, including Canada has been unable to do so and bears the full responsibility for the demise of the Minsk Accords."

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

Russia's decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened.