UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Vows 'symmetrical Response' To US Missile Test

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:33 PM

Russia vows 'symmetrical response' to US missile test

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday directed his country's Foreign and Defense Ministries "to take comprehensive measures for preparing a symmetrical response" to the U.S. missile test

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday directed his country's Foreign and Defense Ministries "to take comprehensive measures for preparing a symmetrical response" to the U.S. missile test.

On Monday, the Pentagon had announced that the U.S. military has conducted a test of a ground-based version of Navy Tomahawk cruise missile.

At a Russian Security Council meeting in the capital Moscow, Putin stressed the use of weapons forbidden under the defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and the use of the MK-41 universal launcher "fully confirms the validity of the claims that the Russian side had conveyed to the U.S. during the period of the treaty".

He also added that the deployment of the U.S. launchers on land, at the air defense base in Romania, and their forthcoming deployment in Poland are "a direct, significant and gross violation of the INF Treaty".

"Taking into account the new circumstances, I instruct the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, the Foreign Ministry, and other relevant institutions to analyze the threat level posed by the above-mentioned actions of the United States to our country, and to take comprehensive measures to prepare a symmetrical response," Putin said.

Putin said Russia does not want to get involved in "costly and destructive" arms race for its economy.

On Aug. 2, the U.S. formally withdrew from the INF Treaty, following a months-long war of words between Moscow and Washington.

The treaty was signed in 1987 by then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and U.S. President Ronald Reagan, reducing the chances of a nuclear war in Europe.

Under the treaty, both sides destroyed the whole class of intermediate- and short-range missiles in a span of four years.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Pentagon Vladimir Putin Poland Romania United States From Race

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board hygiene check; eight n ..

3 minutes ago

No Announcement on Normandy Summit Expected at G7 ..

3 minutes ago

11 outlaws held in Islamabad

3 minutes ago

Sindh University declares result of B.A Part-I

3 minutes ago

Murray heads back to Challenger Tour for first tim ..

9 minutes ago

Serena Williams meets Maria Sharapova in US Open f ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.