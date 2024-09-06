Open Menu

Russia Vows To Curb US Media Over RT Row

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Russia vows to curb US media over RT row

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Russia will impose domestic restrictions on US media outlets in response to Washington's sanctions on Russian state-funded news network RT, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The United States indicted two RT employees and slapped its top editors with sanctions on Wednesday, accusing them of trying to influence the upcoming 2024 US presidential election.

"A symmetrical response is not possible. There is no state news agency in the US, and there is no state tv channel in the US," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novosti news agency.

"But there will certainly be measures here that will restrict their media disseminating their information," he said.

When asked about these restrictions in his daily press briefing, Peskov said Russia would take into account how the outlets covered the Ukraine conflict.

"Some of them... present information in a one-sided manner and do not shy away from fake news. We will take all this into account," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov also justified Moscow's unprecedented censorship during its Ukraine offensive, in a rare admission of Russia's tight grip on information.

"In the state of war that we are in, restrictions are justified and censorship is also justified," he said earlier in separate remarks to the TASS news agency.

Most US media outlets downsized or pulled their staff from Russia when Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive amid laws targeting independent reporting on the conflict.

Western countries have separately curbed access to RT and other Russian-owned news outlets, accusing them of spreading brazen pro-Kremlin propaganda and showing viewers a warped view of the offensive.

The 10 individuals and two entities sanctioned by the US Treasury Department on Wednesday included RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and her deputy Elizaveta Brodskaia.

Washington accused Simonyan of being "central" to Russia's efforts to propagate its influence and accused Brodskaia of having reported directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States Media TV All From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

58 minutes ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

3 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

3 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

4 hours ago
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

23 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

23 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

24 hours ago

More Stories From World