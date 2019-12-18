Russia vows to finish gas pipeline despite US sanctions

Russia on Wednesday vowed to complete construction of a major gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, despite approval by the US Senate of sanctions that have also angered European states led by Germany

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Russia on Wednesday vowed to complete construction of a major gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, despite approval by the US Senate of sanctions that have also angered European states led by Germany

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany, a key part of Moscow's export strategy for state energy giant Gazprom, aims to deliver Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

"We expect that this project will be completed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, slamming the sanctions as a "flagrant violation of international law".

"Moscow does not like such actions, and neither do the European capitals.

Berlin does not like this and neither does Paris," he said, suggesting that sanctions would only lead to higher gas prices for European consumers.

The sanctions against companies working on the project, which were inserted into Washington's huge annual defence spending bill, easily passed both the US Senate and House of Representatives.

The bill now goes to President Donald Trump, who is widely expected to sign the legislation.

US lawmakers have warned the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would bringRussia billions of Dollars and vastly increase President Vladimir Putin's influencein Europe at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and the West.