Russia Vows to Increase Fertilizer Supplies to Brazil - Brazilian Agriculture Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russia has pledged to maintain and, if possible, increase the supply of fertilizers to Brazil, the Brazilian Agriculture Ministry said following the minister's meetings with the Russian authorities and businesses.

Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina da Costa arrived in Russia to discuss an increase in fertilizer supplies from Russia amid the possible imposition of sanctions against Belarus, which is a major exporter of the product. She held meetings on Wednesday with the Russian authorities and entrepreneurs.

"Everyone guaranteed that they would continue to abide by contracts for the supply of both potash and phosphate fertilizers... Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said fertilizer supplies to Brazil would continue and, if possible, increase with the next harvest," the ministry said.