Russia Vows To Respond To New 'Absurd' US Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:02 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday it was extremely puzzled by the new package of US anti-Russian sanctions, and vowed not to leave this move unanswered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday it was extremely puzzled by the new package of US anti-Russian sanctions, and vowed not to leave this move unanswered.

Earlier in the day, the United States imposed new sanctions on Russian individuals including businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin over allegations of attempted meddling in the 2018 US midterm election. According to the US Treasury, the latest sanctions target, in particular, Prighozhin's private planes, his yacht, and companies that he owns or controls.

"We are extremely surprised with the new portion of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US administration on September 30.

They target randomly selected Russians, a Taiwanese citizen, commercial organizations registered in the Seychelles, the Czech Republic and a number of other countries, several aircraft and ships. It's unclear what forced Washington bureaucrats to include them all in one list, and what the planes and ships have to do with the interference in the American elections," the ministry said in a commentary.

"As before, this anti-Russian move will not go unanswered. At the same time, we urge American politicians to stop playing the absurd sanctions games, which always bring zero results, to come back to common sense," the ministry stressed.

