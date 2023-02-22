UrduPoint.com

Russia Waiting For Chinese President Xi Jinping's Visit - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia Waiting for Chinese President Xi Jinping's Visit - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russia is waiting for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, which will give further impetus to the development of relations between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi on Wednesday.

"Of course, we are waiting for the President of the People's Republic of China to visit Russia. We agreed on this before. We understand that there is a domestic political agenda. But we proceed from the fact that as all issues related to this agenda are resolved," Putin said.

"We proceed from the fact that we are also implementing our plans through personal meetings, which will give an additional impetus to the development of our relations," he added.

